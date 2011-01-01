Tel: 03 9886 3915
Tel: 03 9886 3915
Welcome to Lecrois Bakery & Café, where we offer our customers a variety of freshly baked bread, cakes, traditional Chinese pastries, and coffee.
We adhere to the principle of freshly baked daily, ensuring that customers can enjoy the freshest and most delicious bread and cakes.
Tel: 03 9886 3915
Lychee Rose Cake 5 Inch / 8 Inch
Soft, moist layers with fresh cream and fruit fillings for a deliciously balanced sweetness, pleasing every palate.
Baked fresh daily with precision, ensuring freshness and quality at every stage. Explore traditional Asian bread flavors alongside a variety of croissants to satisfy both Eastern and Western tastes.
Soft, fragrant, and filled with various flavors, sweet or savory. Whether enjoyed alone or as a base for delicious sandwiches, it's the perfect choice.
Light in texture, rich in flavor, with sweet or savory fillings. Ideal for breakfast, afternoon tea, or packing lunch boxes for the kids.
Expertly crafted with premium ingredients and a blend of traditional and innovative techniques, delivering a crispy, sweet, and delightful taste in every bite.
Bold flavors, global beans, brewed to perfection for an invigorating start to your day.
235 Springvale Road, Glen Waverley Victoria 3150, Australia
Shop L-030
Open today
08:00 am – 06:30 pm
66-104 Springfield Road, Blackburn Victoria 3130, Australia
Shop T34
Open today
08:00 am – 06:30 pm
Copyright © 2024 Lecrois Bakery - All Rights Reserved.
Tel: 03 9886 3915
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